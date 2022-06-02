Trending Now
Big crowd apply for temporary veterinary work in Zambezi
Big crowd apply for temporary veterinary work in Zambezi

June 2, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 2 June 2022 – Hundreds of unemployed youth flocked to the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) offices at Katima Mulilo on Thursday in response to an advert for casual workers during an upcoming annual mass vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Agriculture sent out the advert in May calling for applications from people with a basic knowledge of cattle handling, pet vaccination, and previous volunteer experience for the three-month campaign. The plan was for short-listed candidates to attend a Yes/No answer session on Thursday.

That offer has now been extended to all applicants due to an overwhelming number of applications received by the DVS office to ensure a fair opportunity for all applicants.

“Due to an overwhelming number of applications received, the office is committed to giving a fair opportunity to every applicant. The office is however advising all applicants to maintain law and order during the scheduled process,” the ministry said in a statement.

Over 4 000 people reportedly applied for the 48 positions available. – Namibia Daily News

 

