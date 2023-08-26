A Historic Day of Unity and Remembrance: President Geingob Welcomes President Díaz-Canel on Namibia’s Heroes’ Day

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Aug. 27 — On the auspicious occasion of Namibia’s 33rd Commemoration of Heroes’ Day, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, stood before a gathering of his fellow countrymen to pay homage to the brave souls who shaped the nation’s destiny. As the sun cast its warm rays upon the assembled crowd, President Geingob introduced a distinguished guest, His Excellency Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the President of the Republic of Cuba, emphasizing the profound connection between the two nations on this remarkable day.

Fifty-seven years prior, the soil of Ongulumbashe bore witness to an event that forever changed Namibia’s trajectory towards independence from the shackles of Apartheid South Africa. On that fateful day, Namibian patriots took a resolute step onto the path of armed struggle, marking a turning point in their relentless pursuit of freedom. President Geingob reminded the audience of the sacrifices made by the heroes and heroines who, through their valour and determination, set the stage for a new era.

Amid this commemoration, the presence of President Díaz-Canel and his delegation was of immense significance. The bond between Namibia and Cuba has been forged through shared struggles and united aspirations. The echoes of the Cuban Revolution, led by the indomitable Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, reverberate in the hearts of Namibians as a beacon of inspiration. This enduring friendship, rooted in the sacrifices of fallen heroes, transcends geographical boundaries, testifying to the strength of camaraderie forged in the crucible of battlefields and bloodshed.

The alignment of Namibia’s history with that of Cuba is deeply profound. Facing a pivotal crossroads, Namibia chose the path of resistance over submission, as captured in the resolute words of Comrade Eneas Peter Nanyemba: “We will cross many rivers of blood before we can achieve our freedom.” The rivers of blood symbolize the collective sacrifice made by both Namibia’s sons and daughters and the courageous Cuban internationalist fighters. Driven by principles of justice and liberation, the Cuban fighters stood shoulder to shoulder with Namibia’s People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN), etching their valour into the annals of history. Their collective efforts shattered the chains of apartheid ideology in Southern Africa.

Today, under the sun of a free and independent Namibia, the heroes of the past and their allies gather as living testaments to the triumph of unity and resilience. The presence of President Díaz-Canel, alongside his esteemed wife and delegation, marks the continuation of this unwavering friendship. Born on April 20, 1960, President Díaz-Canel’s journey is a reflection of dedication and service. An Electronics Engineer by training, he found his purpose within the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Union of Young Communists, steadily rising through the ranks as a devoted servant of the Cuban people.

His ascent culminated in his election as President of the Republic of Cuba in 2019. A man of substance, President Díaz-Canel’s involvement in various capacities within the Communist Party of Cuba underscores his commitment to public service and the betterment of his nation. As a member of the Central Committee since 1991 and the First Secretary of the Central Committee since 2021, his contributions have been pivotal in shaping Cuba’s present and future.

The presence of President Díaz-Canel on Namibia’s Heroes’ Day is a testament to the shared journey of struggle, sacrifice, and triumph. It symbolizes the unbreakable thread of friendship woven through history’s tapestry, uniting two nations across oceans and time. As President Geingob aptly expressed, “It is fitting and heartwarming to see those who fought side by side during those dark and difficult days, sitting together, today, under the sun of the free and independent Namibia their bravery helped achieve.”

In a world often divided by differences, this historic occasion serves as a reminder that solidarity and unity can transcend even the most challenging circumstances. The joint presence of Namibian and Cuban leaders showcases the enduring power of friendship and the collective pursuit of justice and freedom. As Namibia continues to honour its heroes, it does so not only by remembering the past but also by fostering international friendships that exemplify the spirit of shared humanity.

– Namibia Daily News