Start Early, Retire Strong

As the festive season approaches, many Namibian families are busy planning holidays, setting aside money for travel or saving for Christmas celebrations. With so many immediate expenses to juggle, it is easy to postpone thinking about the future. Yet one of the most important financial decisions we can make is often delayed: saving for retirement. Without proper planning, many retirees find themselves relying solely on the state pension or family support, which is often insufficient to sustain their lifestyle.

According to Namibia’s 2023 Census, roughly one in seven households relies mainly on the government old age pension for income — essentially unchanged from the 2011 Census. While this social safety net is vital, it was never designed to cover all living expenses, making personal retirement planning essential.

Planning for a Longer Life

Namibians are living longer than ever before. While that is worth celebrating, it also means we must plan for decades without a salary. Rising inflation adds pressure, with healthcare, groceries and fuel costs climbing steadily year after year. A structured retirement plan provides the peace of mind that you will not only survive in retirement but thrive.

The Sooner, the Better

Retirement savings are fueled by compound growth, where your money earns interest not only on your contributions but also on the interest it has already earned. The earlier you start, the greater the benefit.

For example, consider the minimum single premium for Metropolitan’s Income Provider Plus: N$25,000. If you invest that amount at age 30 and leave it to grow at 5% annually until age 65, it could grow to approximately N$137,900. Starting at 40 instead would leave you with about N$84,659 at 65, a difference of more than N$53,000. This N$53,000 difference could cover living expenses, such as groceries or grandchildren’s school fees, highlighting the real-life stakes of postponing retirement savings.

Think of it like planting mahangu after the rains. The earlier you plant, the stronger and fuller the harvest. Wait too long, and you may still get something, but not nearly enough to carry you through the season. Retirement works the same way: the earlier you start, the more abundant your “harvest” will be later.

Turning Savings into a Salary

When you retire, you often receive a lump sum from your pension or provident fund. Instead of worrying about how long it will last, you can use it to purchase Metropolitan’s Income Provider Plus. In return, you receive a monthly income for the rest of your life, much like continuing to earn a salary after your last working day.

You can choose between two options: with preservation, which includes life cover for your beneficiary, or without preservation, which allows income to continue for a guaranteed period even after your passing. In both cases, you are assured of a regular income, with the flexibility to increase payments annually to keep pace with inflation.

A Secure Tomorrow Starts Today

Retirement is not just about stepping away from work. It is about sustaining the life you have built and enjoying the freedom to live with dignity. With Metropolitan’s Income Provider Plus, you can turn today’s savings into tomorrow’s security.

Retirement may be years away, but your journey to financial security begins today.

