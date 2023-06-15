The most sought-after Nedbank Desert Dash entry category to go live on Monday

Trending Now
Sports

June 15, 2023

Windhoek, June 15 – In the past the Nedbank Desert Dash entries into the four-person team category have sold out in minutes, making it the most sought-after category in the longest single stage cycling race in the world. On Monday, 19 June, entries for the four-person team category will open for those teams who are brave enough to take on the Namib Desert in this year’s Nedbank Desert Dash, which is scheduled for 9 December 2023.

The Nedbank Desert Dash covers 397 kilometers and takes place annually in the stunning landscapes of the world’s oldest desert. It brings together cycling enthusiasts from all over the world to experience the natural beauty and once in a lifetime challenge of cycling across the Namib Desert terrain. Last year, team of Christo Swartz, Carel Pieter Van Wyk, Andre Vermeulen and Ingram Cuff won the four-man team category for the second year in a row. The race saw 1 100 cyclists register in the three categories, with 107 participants registering for the four-person team. Preparations for this year’s event are underway, with some exciting developments, including the addition of an e-bike category.

This new category will only apply to four-person teams. If teams select to register for the e-bike category all team members will be required to cycle the race on an e-bike. Only 15 e-bike slots will be available, and cyclists will have to familiarize themselves with the e-bike rules upon entering the race. As the proud sponsor of this event, Nedbank Namibia invites all passionate cyclists to participate in this exhilarating competition. Set against the backdrop of breath-taking landscapes, this event promises to be a thrilling and memorable adventure for all participants. Nedbank Namibia Communication and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge mentioned that the bank is proud to host this iconic event which has for 19 years garnered immense popularity within the cycling fraternity.

It is exciting being part of the team responsible for the preparations of this world renowned cycling event. Just like the event itself, each entry represents a remarkable journey of dedication, perseverance, and personal triumphs. We are proud to be part of this noteworthy legacy and we will continue working towards making the Nedbank Desert Dash one of the biggest cycling events on the continent,” Kaulinge mentioned. The 24-hour race will kick off at Groove Mall in Windhoek on Friday, 8 December, and is scheduled to end in Swakopmund at Platz Am Meer Mall on Saturday, 9 December 2023. To register for the Nedbank Namibia Four-Team Cycling Competition and for any other information, interested participants can visit the official event website www.desertdashnamibia.com
