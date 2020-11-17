Cohen cements its fistball dominance.

Windhoek, Nov 17 – – Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) won its third consecutive Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup tournament over the weekend in Swakopmund. The team successfully defended the Category A Cup, while Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) 2 secured Category B’s title.

The National Cup Tournament, divided into two groups, saw nine participating teams compete for the top honours. CFC 1, SFC 2, SFC Social and Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 2) battled it out in Group A. As the current Bank Windhoek Fistball League Champions, CFC 1 cruised through the group stages and qualified for the semi-finals. They were followed by SKW 2, who took the second spot in the Group by winning against the hosts SFC 2 and SFC Social, who finished third and fourth place, respectively.

Group B, which comprised SFC 1, CFC 2, and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), was dominated by SKW 1, who won all its encounters without a defeat, thus, topping the Group. SFC 1 finished second after winning against CFC 2 and DTS, who ended up third and fourth.

Category B semi-final fixtures saw matches between CFC 2, SFC Social, DTS, and SFC 2. After an intense battle, CFC 2 and SFC 2 progressed to the finals. Boosted by home turf advantage, SFC 2 had the upper hand from the kick-off in the Category B final. In the second half, CFC 2 came close to equalising. Ultimately, SFC 2 won with a three-point lead due to consistent attacks and fewer mistakes, and won the Category B final.

In the Category A semi-finals, CFC 1 and SFC 1 payed each other, while the second semi-final was between the two SKW teams. As anticipated, CFC 1 and SKW 1 qualified for the final. In the finals, SKW dominated the start of the game. With mistakes made by the defending champions, CFC 1, SKW 1 led by three points. Later, CFC 1 returned into the game and at the end of the first half turned the match in their favour with a three point lead.

The encounter developed into high-quality in the second half with intense rallies. CFC 1 gained a five-point lead and was able to keep SKW 1 at a distance. At the final whistle, CFC 1 had a six-point lead and won the Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament, the team’s player Bernhard Schurz was named player of the day.

Next on the Bank Windhoek Fistball League is the opening tournament, which will take place on Saturday, 13 February 2021, in Swakopmund.

