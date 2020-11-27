Bank Windhoek supports ‘Omuzimbi Mo uumwe’ concert



Windhoek, Nov 27– Namibian composers Eslon Hindundu, Osmond Oweseb, Linnette Muramba, Himeetjua Kajau, and Engelhardt Uneab, together with the Vox Vitae Singers, have teamed up to host the ‘Omuzimbi Mo uumwe’ concert on Friday, 27 and Saturday 28 November 2020 at the NG Church in Pioneers Park, Windhoek.

Translated as Music in Unity, the ‘Omuzimbi Mo uumwe’ concert is a Namibian Classical Contemporary and Folk Choral music Concert, which aims to promote Namibian compositions. “The concert will showcase the best of what the selected Namibian composers have to offer, and their work is of a high quality,” said the Founder of Vox Vitae and Main Conductor, Eslon Hindundu, who noted that the audience can look forward to great compositions during the show.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the concert, divided into two halves, will be two hours long. The first half will be orchestral work with a choir composed by Hindundu and Oweseb. The second half will mainly focus on Namibian Folk and Contemporary Choral Music written by Muramba, Kajau, Oweseb, and Uneab.

Vox Vitae Singers is a group of young Namibian singers from diverse backgrounds, spreading the word of God, love, peace, and harmony. “The singers have a great future in the choral industry in Namibia and internationally,” said Hindundu.

“As a connector of positive change, and a Namibian brand, we are delighted to have supported the Omuzimbi Mo uumwe’ concert, providing a platform for Namibian composers to showcase their talents,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn Moody.

With the concert starting at 18:00, tickets to the event cost N$100 via Web tickets and N$80 for live stream. For more information, contact 081 252 4947 or 085 737 9201. “We encourage the audience to get their tickets as soon as possible because there will be a limited number of seats due to COVID-19 regulations,” concluded Hindundu.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info