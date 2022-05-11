Trending Now
NamRA destroys counterfeit goods
National

NamRA destroys counterfeit goods

May 11, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 11 — Namibia’s Revenue Agency (NamRA) has destroyed counterfeit goods with a street value of more than 5 million Namibia dollars (310,000 U.S. dollars), the NamRA said.
The counterfeit goods, including clothes, shoes, perfumeries, bags, sanitisers, and electronic devices such as mobile phones, were imported into the country illegally, NamRA spokesperson Steven Ndorokaze said in a statement Tuesday evening.
“The importation of counterfeit goods is prohibited in Namibia owing to copyright infringements and in the interest of protecting society,” the statement said. “NamRA officials confiscated the goods at different duty stations as part of the enhanced enforcement of the applicable domestic and international instruments.”
“Counterfeit goods might be harmful to society as such goods would have not been subjected to the relevant established standards,” Ndorokaze said.  (Xinhua)

