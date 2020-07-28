Bank Windhoek closes Windhoek Main Branch as staff member tests positive for Covid-19.



Windhoek, July 28-Bank Windhoek hereby confirms that our Windhoek Main Branch, as well as the Auas Valley and Ashirwad agencies that are served from the branch, were closed over the weekend after one of the branch’s employees tested positive for COVID-19. The branch was disinfected and as a precautionary measure all co-workers were sent home to self-isolate until further notice.

The branch will reopen on Wednesday, 29 July 2020. Our contact register was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to continue with their contact tracing.

Our thoughts are with all our employees, their families and our customers who are affected by COVID-19.

Customers for whom it is absolutely necessary to visit the branch are requested to visit any of our other branches in Windhoek or call our 24-hour Customer Contact Centre at 061 299 1200. We urge all our customers to make use of our digital platforms such as iBank, Cell phone Banking and EasyWallet. Customers are assured that disinfecting protocols, the wearing of masks and social distancing measures will continue to be applied and monitored at all Bank Windhoek branches.

Bank Windhoek has also made the decision to enhance our safety measures and have encouraged all our employees, who are technologically able to work from home, to do so. Our experience during the initial lockdown was that most of our non-customer facing departments and employees are adequately equipped and skilled to work productively from home.



Branches will however remain open during normal business hours to assist our customers with their banking needs. Strict social distancing guidelines apply at all our branches, in accordance with the floor space in a particular branch, subbranch or agency. Masks should be worn at all times and sanitisers will be available for the sanitisation of hands. Our ATMs and Point-of-Sale devices are also regularly disinfected after use by customers.

We want to assure our employees and the public at large that health and safety is our priority. We request all Namibians to unite and comply with health guidelines as issues by the Namibian Government. Together we can flatten the curve.

NDN Reporter