SWANU Youth League of Namibia Calls for Three Ministers and One Governor to Resign before the Parliament Resume in September.



Windhoek, July 27-SWANU of Namibia’s Youth League today released a statement demanding the three Cabinet Ministers and One Governor (Minister of Housing, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Minister of Industrialization and SME and Governor of Erongo region) to Resign before parliament resumes in September.

SWANU being the only oldest Socialist party in the Republic of Namibia are no longer content with how public institutions are governed. There are a number of public Institution that have failed the Namibian people mainly because the administrators are arrogant and lazy in the office they pretending to be serving the Namibian people or masses. As a result the Namibian people have suffered greatly.



The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon. Erastus Uutoni has thus far failed to be a minister of action but a ceremonial minister. The students and many other young professionals are forced to rent in room or apartments that are

unconducive and relatively expensive. The hygiene factors and other factors that

could affect these class of people are ignored. Students are forced to rent and live in shacks were there are no electricity or acceptable sanitation system.

SWANU of Namibia would therefore ask the minister to initiate a Rent Control Board before the Parliament commence, as many young people are prepared to come or reside at the Office of Urban and Rural Development Offices until such a board is initiated.



The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon. Dr. Peya

Mushelenga, the Youth League of SWANU are calling for your immediate

resignation if you cannot provide Network services to people living in rural areas or

remote areas, people are living in an era where Information Technology is critical,

students or learners are forced to do online courses and classes respectively.

SWANU of Namibia is asking for your office to recommend Network towers for

internet and radio stations in Opuwo, Tsumkwe, Eiseb Block, Omaruru and some

areas in Hardab region. Otherwise we ask you to resign as you could possible proof

that you will not fulfill a simple task of providing a service that your office is

mandated to provide which is information and technology.



The Minister of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, the youth of

SWANU and youth in Namibia are urging the Minister to step down if she fails to

instruct the banking industry to lower the SME loan requirements for graduates who

are unemployed and capable of running business that could in turn boost the national revenue of Namibia. The Ministry has also failed to address the high influx of

Foreign Direct Investors (FDI) that comes to Namibia with 90+% of the workforce

different countries as they fail to train and empower the Namibian people to get a

head start in different industries.



The SWANU Youth League of Namibia are also asking for the governor of Erongo

region to step down, as he has failed since he was appointed in office to provide land

for people in Erongo region, he has failed to resettle farmers in the Omatjete and

Omaruru area who are feeding or shepherding their livestock along the main road between Omaruru and Omatjete. Of late the Twakolola Informal residents in

Walvisbay also need land to build a new home.

SWANU of Namibia are here to offer constructive criticism to ensure that public

institutions are well governed, that is why for every critique SWANU provides a

remedy which we hope does not fall on deaf ears.

NDN Reporter