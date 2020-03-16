Egypt to suspend all flights from March 19 over COVID-19 concerns

CAIRO, March 16 -- Egypt will suspend all passenger flights to and from its airports as a protective measure against the spread of the coronavirus, said the country's prime minister on Monday. "The flights will be suspended starting from March 19 noon until March 31," said Mostafa Madbouly in a televised press conference. The decision aimed at controlling the spread of the virus, he added. Egypt has confirmed 126 coronavirus cases including two deaths. Xinhua