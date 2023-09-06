Tsumkwe Clinic Receives Two Electronic Bicycles Valued at Over N$60,000

Trending Now
September 6, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Tsumkwe, Sept. 6 – The TB Free Namibia Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), has officially presented two electronic bicycles, collectively valued at over N$60,000, to the Tsumkwe Clinic. These innovative e-bikes aim to enhance healthcare access for the Tsumkwe community, particularly in the prevention and management of drug-resistant TB.

This donation follows the generous contribution of N$61,000 made by the TB Free Namibia Foundation, in collaboration with Dundee Precious Minerals, during the World TB Day Commemoration in Tsumkwe earlier this year. The funds were allocated to procure these e-bikes for the drug-resistant TB program in the region.

Dr. Sylvester, a spokesperson for the foundation, emphasized that the primary goal is to bolster advocacy, communication, and social mobilization efforts. The introduction of these advanced electronic bicycles promises greater speed, smoother rides, and an environmentally friendly approach. Dr. Sylvester emphasized that this innovation will significantly reduce delays in healthcare service delivery, as healthcare workers will no longer encounter transportation challenges.

The TB Free Namibia Foundation is dedicated to advocating for high-quality care and treatment for TB patients while combating stigma on all fronts, with a central focus on equal access to healthcare.

Ben Nangombe, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, highlighted the profound impact these e-bikes will have on community healthcare workers. The increased mobility they offer will enable healthcare personnel to cover larger distances more efficiently, identifying patients, delivering results, and managing close contacts with patients in the remote villages and posts of the Tsumkwe and Mangetti Dune areas. This initiative is poised to enhance healthcare accessibility and transform healthcare delivery in the region. – Namibia Daily News

