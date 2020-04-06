Bangladesh reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 123 in total

DHAKA, April 6 -- A total of 35 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported from the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, Abul Kalam Azad, director general for Health Services in Bangladesh, told journalists here at a press conference. He said Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll spiked Monday to 12 as health officials confirmed three more fatalities Monday. With the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, he said the number of cases also increased to 123 in the country's 15 out of 64 districts so far. This is by far Bangladesh's biggest daily jump in positive cases over a 24-hour period since the country announced its first detection of the COVID-19 cases on March 8. Samples from 468 people were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, the health official said. Xinhua