Footballer Mohamed Daramy gets Danish citizenship, national jersey

COPENHAGEN, Jan. 7 -- FC Copenhagen player Mohamed Daramy became a Danish national during a constitutional ceremony at Hvidovre Town Hall on the outskirts of Copenhagen, on Monday. Talent development manager, Flemming Berg of the Danish Ballgame Union (DBU) who has been an advocate of getting Daramy into the Danish national team apparatus, was also present to hand the promising football player a Danish national team jersey. "Huge congratulations on the Danish citizenship of Mohamed Daramy, who can now pursue his dream of playing For Danmark," tweeted the official account of the DBU after the ceremony. Daramy, whose parents are from Sierra Leone, will turn 18 on Tuesday, January 7, who has lived his entire life in Denmark and has previously expressed his desire to play in the national squad. "It has always been a dream for me to play for the Danish national team. I feel Danish, and I think I've worked hard to get to where I am," he told the sports publication Tipsbladet in November 2019. Mohamed Daramy has played 20 games and scored three goals for FC Copenhagen across all tournaments in the fall season.xinhau