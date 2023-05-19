Zimbabwean Mother to Contest Charges in Windhoek Child Murder Trial

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 19 — In a tragic case that shook Windhoek three years ago, the mother of a nine-year-old girl allegedly murdered is set to challenge the decision made by the prosecutor general to prosecute her in connection with her child’s death. Rachel Kureva, a Zimbabwean national, intends to seek a court review of the prosecutor general’s decision before responding to pretrial questions. Defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali informed the court of Kureva’s intentions during a pretrial hearing in the Windhoek High Court.

Background of the Case: Rachel Kureva, along with married couple Caroline Nkata and Edward Nkata, was initially charged with counts of murder and obstructing the course of justice after the partially burnt body of Kureva’s nine-year-old daughter, Natalie Chipomho, was discovered in a rubbish skip in Windhoek’s Rhino Park area in January 2020. Last year, the prosecutor general decided to proceed with the trial against the Nkatas but dropped the charges against Kureva. However, the decision was reversed in January of this year after a statement from a 14-year-old witness allegedly implicated Kureva in relation to the events surrounding Chipombo’s death.

Reevaluation of Charges: Following the new evidence, Kureva, who was previously released from custody, was arrested again and has been held in custody since then. Her case has now been joined with that of the Nkatas, and she faces charges of murder, obstructing the course of justice, and violating a dead human body. The Nkatas, on the other hand, is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, fraud, forgery, and contravening immigration laws. The couple was arrested while attempting to flee after Natalie’s body was discovered.

Seeking Review and Pretrial Proceedings: Kureva’s defence lawyer has informed the court of her intention to challenge the prosecutor general’s decision to prosecute her. This review application is expected to take place before Kureva answers the pretrial questions aimed at establishing her response to the charges and the issues that will be in dispute during the trial. The case has been postponed, and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 15th.

Awaiting Justice: As the legal proceedings unfold, the Windhoek community awaits justice for the tragic loss of young Natalie Chipomho. The case highlights the complexities and challenges faced in criminal investigations and the need for a fair and thorough judicial process to determine the truth surrounding the circumstances of her death. The court’s decision regarding Kureva’s review application will play a crucial role in shaping the course of the trial and determining the parties involved in seeking justice for this heartbreaking incident.

Conclusion: The case of Rachel Kureva, the mother of the nine-year-old girl allegedly murdered in Windhoek, takes another turn as she intends to challenge the prosecutor general’s decision to prosecute her. The upcoming review application will shed light on the legal complexities of the case and determine the course of justice for Natalie Chipomho’s tragic death. As the legal process continues, the Windhoek community hopes for a fair trial and the truth surrounding the events that unfolded on that fateful day. – Namibia Daily News