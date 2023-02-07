Namibia’s flooded region appeals for aid

WINDHOEK, Feb. 7 — One of the most flooded regions in northern Namibia is appealing for help after the death of four people in the past two weeks.

The Oshana region, home to more than 170,000 people, together with another affected region – Ohangwena – had by Feb. 6 relocated more than 600 people after floods destroyed more than 49 homes and caused the closure of more than 30 schools, leaving about 20,000 pupils stranded.

As of Monday, the police in the northern regions said four people had drowned in the past two weeks, including an 80-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy from the Oshana region, as well as two men aged 47 and 27 from the Ohangwena region.

Although Ohangwena has not asked for help yet, Oshana has appealed for urgent assistance. The Oshana chief regional officer Teopolina Hamutumua said the region needs food, washing powder, tents and mosquito nets. Hamutumua also said they need canoes and boats to move around the flooded area, relocating the people.

In the past few weeks, the Office of the Prime Minister had sent some relief goods including blankets, mosquito nets, mattresses, tinned fish, and cooking oil to the affected areas in the northern region. (Xinhua)