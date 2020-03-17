All sports activities in the country suspended Amid COVID-19 cases report.

Windhoek, March 17-Due to the confirmed cases of COVID-19, President Hage Geingob has called for tougher safequards to protect the people of Namibia.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services has put several measures in place to fight the COVID-19,which has been declared a global pandemic.

These measure are as follow:

All sport activities/gatherings including International participation should be suspended, all minisetrial sports stadiums and youth hostels should be temporarily closed for a period of 30 days.

Bookings at Youth hostels, Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centres should be suspended and Training at all Youth Skills Training Centres should also be suspended for 30 days.

