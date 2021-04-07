President Geingob Disappointed with Vaccines distributions methods.

Windhoek, April 7— President Geingob this morning expressed his disappointment In which WOrld Health Organization is distributing the COVID-19 vaccines. Namibia is one of the first country to have made payment for the vaccines but has so far did not receive the vaccines .

“I wish to express my disappointment in the manner in which COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed, and this points to a form of vaccine Apartheid. Namibia is one of the countries to have paid early for the vaccines. To date, Namibia has not yet received anything and has relied on COVID-19 vaccines from friends, such as India and China. I always say that inclusivity spells harmony and exclusivity spells conflict.” President Dr Hage G. Geingob

Robert Maseka

