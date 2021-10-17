Home-grown vehicle unveiled in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Oct. 17 — A 100 percent self-made vehicle was unveiled in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon. It’s an SUV model with modern technologies.

The prototype was produced by the Digital Transformation Alliance (DTA), a non-profit organization of young Cameroonian innovators and entrepreneurs living abroad, with a strong desire to build a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable digital innovation economy back home.

The vehicle was designed and assembled at a workshop.

Cezy Emvoutou, an engineer of DTA, said “The vehicle is our first prototype produced by the DTA. It’s an SUV model, a little mixed with features of all-terrain vehicles for the agricultural sector. Inside, we have added the modern technologies that are found in vehicles today, for example, we have blind-spot assistance, we have reversing camera screens. We have the technologies that are developed in large firms abroad. What we want to present is that, with Cameroonian know-how, we can also compete with others.” (Xinhua)