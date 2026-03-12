China’s zero-tariff policy seen boosting China-South Africa agricultural trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 — China’s decision to implement zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for imports from African countries with which it has diplomatic relations is expected to create new opportunities for agricultural trade between South Africa and China, a government official said.

Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the ongoing International Poultry and Livestock Exhibition Africa (IPLEX), Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, Gauteng’s member of the Executive Council for Agriculture and Rural Development, said the policy could help expand Africa’s agricultural exports to the Chinese market.

“We welcome China’s announcement to implement zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for imports. This decision presents a significant opportunity for Africa, and for South Africa in particular, to expand exports and unlock new growth in key sectors such as agriculture,” Ramokgopa said.

IPLEX, one of Africa’s major agricultural trade events, shows global innovations in poultry and livestock farming and connects local farmers with international technology providers and equipment manufacturers.

Ramokgopa said changing geopolitical dynamics are reshaping global supply chains, making it increasingly important for South Africa to strengthen ties with major partners such as China.

“At a time when global supply chains are being reshaped by geopolitical developments, it is essential for South Africa to deepen and diversify its relationships with major global trading partners. China remains a critical partner in this regard,” she said.

Industry representatives also highlighted the importance of expanding China-Africa agricultural cooperation.

Thami Sebusi, chairperson of the South African Agricultural Produce Agency Council, said stronger ties could drive innovation and support long-term agricultural development.

“I strongly believe that China-Africa relations are not only important but crucial for the sustainable growth of our agricultural sectors,” Sebusi said. “As both countries are members of the BRICS framework, we have a unique platform to deepen collaboration, promote innovation, and support inclusive economic growth.”

According to China Customs data, China-Africa trade reached about 295.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, maintaining China’s position as Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. South Africa remained China’s biggest trading partner on the continent, with bilateral trade totaling about 52.4 billion U.S. dollars.

Chinese exhibitors at the event said Africa’s growing livestock and poultry sector presents significant opportunities for technology cooperation.

“Africa’s poultry industry is expanding quickly, and farmers are increasingly looking for modern equipment and efficient farming technologies,” said Susan Zhang, a representative of Hangzhou Xinfu Science and Technology Co., Ltd. “We hope to work with local partners to support the modernization of poultry production.”

Another exhibitor, Grace Wu from Weifang U-Best Husbandry Equipment Co., Ltd., said cooperation between China and African countries could also contribute to improving food security.

“China has accumulated experience in large-scale farming, breeding technology, and feed production. By sharing these technologies, we can support the development of Africa’s livestock sector,” Wu said.

Participants emphasized that closer China-Africa cooperation in agriculture could help strengthen supply chains, expand market access, and create new opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses across the continent.

Post Views: 50