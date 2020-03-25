Adebayor travels to Togo amid Paraguay lockdown

ASUNCION, March 25 -- Former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor, who joined Paraguay's Olimpia last month, has been given permission to return to his native country Togo because of the coronavirus pandemic. Adebayor's decision to travel to the West African nation came three days after Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez extended a national lockdown until April 12. "Emmanuel Adebayor made the decision to spend the quarantine time declared by the government in his country," Olimpia said in a statement. Adebayor has yet to score in four matches for Olimpia. The 36-year-old was sent off for kicking out at an opponent in his most recent appearance for the club - a 2-1 home victory over Argentina's Defensa y Justicia in the Copa Libertadores on March 11. All major South American football competitions are currently suspended as authorities attempt to contain the virus. Xinhua