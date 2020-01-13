Bahrain, China propose joint parliamentary friendship committee to deepen ties

MANAMA, Jan. 13 -- Bahrain and China proposed here on Sunday setting up a joint parliamentary friendship committee between the two countries to enhance bilateral ties. The proposal was made during a meeting between Bahraini Parliament Speaker Fauzia Zainal and Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain Anwaer Habibullah. "The Council of Representatives (the lower house) is looking forward to enhancing the Bahraini-Chinese parliamentary relations, and is honored to invite a Chinese parliamentary delegation to visit Bahrain and establish a joint parliamentary friendship committee to further boost the existing strong bilateral relations at all levels," said Zainal in a statement to Bahrain News Agency. She also affirmed the parliament's support for bilateral economic cooperation and exchanges of economic and tourism delegations, praising China's mega projects in the region. Zainal also called for more tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries, saying the Confucius Institute at the University of Bahrain has been playing a positive role. Besides being an important gateway for economy and investment in Asia, China also maintains balanced political stances on the international arena, Zainal said. "The Council of Representatives values highly China's continuous solidarity with Bahrain, citing its support for Bahrain's security and stability, as well as rejection of foreign interference in its domestic affairs," she said. "We reject any attempts to harm relations between the two friendly countries," Zainal added. Xinhau

BEIJING, March 5, 2019 (Xinhua) — The second session of the 13th National People’s Congress opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)