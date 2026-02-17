7 security personnel, 8 terrorists killed in checkpost attack in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 17– Seven security personnel and eight terrorists were killed in a checkpost attack in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Monday.

The terrorists targeted the security forces checkpost in Bajaur district of the province, police officials in the area told the media.

A group of terrorists attempted to enter the checkpost, said the police officials, adding that they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the wall of the post.

After the attack, security forces launched a full-fledged operation against the terrorists, killing eight terrorists while injuring several others, said the police.

The operation is being extended to the adjoining areas to eliminate the presence of other terrorists. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 11