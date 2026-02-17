Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs 7 security personnel, 8 terrorists killed in checkpost attack in NW Pakistan
7 security personnel, 8 terrorists killed in checkpost attack in NW Pakistan
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastmilitary

7 security personnel, 8 terrorists killed in checkpost attack in NW Pakistan

February 17, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 17– Seven security personnel and eight terrorists were killed in a checkpost attack in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Monday.

The terrorists targeted the security forces checkpost in Bajaur district of the province, police officials in the area told the media.

A group of terrorists attempted to enter the checkpost, said the police officials, adding that they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the wall of the post.

After the attack, security forces launched a full-fledged operation against the terrorists, killing eight terrorists while injuring several others, said the police.

The operation is being extended to the adjoining areas to eliminate the presence of other terrorists. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

(Special for CAFS) Namibia advances new strategy to...

December 5, 2025

Central African leaders meet to advance integration, security

September 10, 2025

1 injured, 2 missing after 16-storey building under...

January 2, 2026

Israeli army warns residents of 3 villages in...

September 18, 2025

PLA drills a stern warning to “Taiwan independence”...

December 31, 2025

At least two injured in bomb explosion in...

February 5, 2022

Trump says not to attend G20 summit in...

September 6, 2025

U.S. civilian employee gets prison term for smuggling...

December 12, 2025

Bank of Namibia’s Innovation Hub: Paving the Way...

August 28, 2023

Investigators blame “systemic failures” for deadly midair collision...

January 28, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.