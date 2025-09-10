1 killed, over a dozen hospitalized following toxic gas leak in India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 — One worker was killed and over a dozen others were hospitalized on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak at a chemical factory in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said.

The incident took place at the Gujarat Fluorochemical Limited factory in Ghoghamba area of Panchmahal district.

The workers — some of whom were unconscious — have been moved to the nearest hospitals.

Officials said following the gas leak, the company’s in-house medical team immediately administered antidotes to the affected workers and shifted them to hospitals, while five critically affected workers were later moved to Vadodara for advanced treatment.

Local police and health department teams rushed to the spot. Reports said villagers living near the plant were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The police have registered a case and ordered an investigation to ascertain the reasons for the leak. (Xinhua)

