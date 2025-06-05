South Korean new President Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Asia Xi congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as president of South Korea June 5, 2025 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on election as the president of South Korea. #XinhuaNews Post Views: 44 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Xi meets Belarusian president You may also like Remains of more Chinese martyrs in Korean War... August 29, 2021 Chinese envoy criticizes U.S. handling of resolution on... May 31, 2025 China’s inbound tourism continues heating up amid improving... May 20, 2025 China adopts multiple measures to boost support for... April 25, 2025 China honors financing pledge to Africa: Xi September 3, 2018 Putin says more countries choose not to succumb... October 28, 2022 75 countries including China call for global solidarity... October 3, 2021 Feature: Chinese contractor braves heat to complete final... July 18, 2023 18 killed as heavy rains trigger landslides, floods... May 31, 2025 Xi expresses condolences over death of Iranian president May 20, 2024