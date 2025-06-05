Trending Now
Xi congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as president of South Korea
South Korean new President Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)
Asia

Xi congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as president of South Korea

June 5, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on election as the president of South Korea. #XinhuaNews

