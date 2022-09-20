Trending Now
Home Current AffairsBusiness 5 Trusted forex brokers for traders in Namibia
5 Trusted forex brokers for traders in Namibia
Business

5 Trusted forex brokers for traders in Namibia

September 20, 2022

Four big businesses control the financial sector of Namibia. All of these have close ownership and finance connections to South Africa.

The Namibian Dollar and the South African Rand are fixed at parity under the Common Monetary Area, or CMA, arrangement. The Nonbank Financial Institutions, or NBFI, are fairly substantial, making the Namibian Stock Exchange, or NSX, one of the biggest in Africa.

Many foreign brokers are operating in Namibia because the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority, more popularly known as NAMFISA, does not explicitly regulate Forex brokers in Namibia.

1.    AvaTrade

Overview

AvaTrade is a prominent Forex broker that provides a user-friendly interface for copy trading. AvaTrade customers have access to several trading platforms. AvaTrade is regarded as a premier broker.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
A broad range of tradable instruments High EURUSD and inactivity fees
MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available  
Excellent educational resources  

 

Feature Information
Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASIC, BVI
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.9 pips
Commissions from No commission on Forex
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:400
Bonuses First Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5 – multilingual

 

Open a Free Trading Account Now

2.    FXCM

Overview

FXCM was founded in 1999 and offers traders the opportunity to trade in global markets by offering a variety of financial instruments. FXCM offers traders competitive trading conditions and many flexible trading platforms.

PROS CONS
Well regulated No US Clients
MetaTrader 4 EU clients restricted to 1:30 leverage
Commission free trading No fixed spread accounts
Client funds kept in segregated accounts  
Access to Auto Chartist  

 

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC and FSCA
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.2 pips
Commissions from $0.10 on EUR/USD
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:400 for non-EU/UK clients
Bonuses None
Customer Support 24/5

 

3.    FXPRIMUS

Overview

FXPRIMUS is a reputable ECN and STP broker that has been in operation since 2009. It has offices in Cyprus, South Africa, and Vanuatu with respective regulations through CySEC, FSCA, and VFSC.

Traders have access to more than 120 financial instruments which can be traded through MetaTrader 4 and Platinum API in conjunction with the competitive trading conditions that FXCM offers its traders.

PROS CONS
Well regulated No US Clients
Commission-free trading on some accounts Restricted leverage of 1:30 for EU-clients
Negative balance protection No fixed spread accounts
  Need a VIP account to gain access to the best trading conditions

 

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, FSCA, VFSC
Minimum deposit from $500
Average spread from 0.0 pips
Commissions from $10 per lot
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:1000
Bonuses Yes
Customer Support 24/5

 

4.    HotForex

Overview

HotForex is a multi-asset broker which is headquartered in Cyprus but has regulation through CySEC, FCA< DFSA and FSCA. It offers the trade of a wide range of tradable assets.

HotForex offers trading through powerful and flexible platforms and the broker is known for its low trading and non-trading fees and offers a variety of accounts including being a forex broker with a ZAR account.

PROS CONS
Well regulated No US Clients
Numerous account types  
Competitive trading conditions  

 

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSCA
Minimum deposit from $5
Average spread from 0.0 pips
Commissions from ‎$3
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:1000
Bonuses Yes
Customer Support 24/5

 

5.    IG

Overview

In operation since 1974, IG is a well-established broker which has a long and rich history of offering comprehensive trading solutions and services to traders from around the world.

Traders have a choice of more than 16,000 financial instruments which can be traded through flexible, powerful trading platforms in addition to expecting competitive trading conditions and the best quality customer support.

PROS CONS
Well-regulated High minimum deposit requirement
Various account options  
Over 16,000 financial instruments  
Competitive trading conditions  

 

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, CFTC, NFA, BaFin, FINMA, ASIC, FMA, MAS, FSA, FSCA, DFSA, JFSA, METI, MAFF
Minimum deposit from $250
Average spread from 0.1 pips
Commissions from 0.10% CFS EU
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:200
Bonuses None
Customer Support 24/5
Post Views: 78
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Angola, Namibia start talks on business cooperation

February 15, 2022

Letshego gets listed on stock exchange

September 29, 2017

Namibia’s FlyWestair launches new domestic routes

August 2, 2021

Own a vehicle with WesBank

September 26, 2017

NNLVA to run Outapi and Eenhana abattoirs

June 5, 2018

NWR out of the woods with N$ 679...

March 28, 2018

Hedimbi celebrates his birthday in style

October 14, 2018

Ondangwa council awards million dollar tender to ‘non-compliant’...

July 15, 2022

Old Mutual appoints Toini Muteka as new Human...

December 1, 2021

Mitsubishi Motors opens dealership in Botswana.

February 24, 2021