Botswana, Namibia to partner in Water project.

Windhoek, Feb 25–Botswana President H.E. DR Mokgweetsi Masisi has concluded his one-day working visit to Namibia shortly. President Masisi announced on his Facebook account that he was invited by his counterpart President Dr. Hage Geingob to come and meet investors for desalination of water from Atlantic Ocean on a water project which the two countries would like to partner up.

President Masisi statement reads as follows :

“Dumelang Batswana betsho, I have just concluded a meeting with President Dr Hage Geingob of Namibia. I came here at his invitation to explore the possibility of partnering in a water project.

They have started talks with an investor who is offering to desalinate water from the Atlantic Ocean and supply them. Being a good neighbour and alive to our water challenges, President Geingob invited us to come and meet the investor and also share thoughts on the project.

We are happy with the prospects because we need the water. However, our Ministers and technocrats have to determine what is best for us bearing in mind our governance procedures.

I also took the opportunity to present our candidate for the Executive Secretary of SADC, Elias Magosi who currently serves as the Permanent Secretary to the President. I have made a commitment to push for Batswana to occupy positions in International Organisations. I will do my all to canvass for support and ensure our people serve internationally.

I am accompanied by the Minister for International Affairs & Cooperation, Hon. Dr Lemogang Kwape and the Minister of Land Management, Water & Sanitation Services, Hon. Kefentse Mzwinila, the Chief Executive Officer of Water Utilities Cooperation, Gaselemogwe Senai and some Senior government officials.”

NDN Reporter