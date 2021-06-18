4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Uganda’s capital

KAMPALA, June 18 — A moderate 4.6-magnitude earthquake on Thursday jolted across Uganda’s central district of Buvuma at 8:49 p.m. local time, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The center said the magnitude was recalculated from 4.5 to 4.6, hypocenter depth recalculated from 10.0 to 30.0 km and epicenter location corrected by 36 km toward SSW.

People in the capital, Kampala, central districts of Wakiso and Mukono took to social media to post their experience of the quake.

“At first I thought someone was knocking at the door only to realize it was a tremor,” tweeted Cliff Kato.

– Xinhua