S. African president pays homage to frontline workers against COVID-19 on May Day

JOHANNESBURG, May 2 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday paid homage to the workers for doing a sterling job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Frontline workers, such as medical personnel, police, teachers, other staff members in the public service, workers in the retail sector and other workers put their lives on the line during the height of the pandemic to keep the country going. We salute these heroes and heroines,” he said during Workers’ Day celebrations held virtually.

Calling for solidarity in face of the virus, Ramaphosa expressed thanks to the unity shown by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Communist Party (SACP) and South African National Civic Organization.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi praised the workers for doing a good job and putting their own lives at risk to save other people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SACP Secretary-General Blade Nzimande said workers in the country and beyond have to unite and fight against vaccine nationalism, as “the development, production, and access to vaccines to all is the most immediate battleground, especially access for developing countries populations.”

He called on workers to fight for a waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents so that those Global South countries with the capacity can participate in the production. (Xinhua)