Kenya’s Ebola cases rise to nine, all in one cluster

NAIROBI, Oct. 20– The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Kenya has risen to nine, including one death, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, adding that all the cases belong to a single cluster with no evidence of transmission beyond it.

Patrick Amoth, director-general for health in the Ministry of Health, said the ninth case, confirmed on Monday, was a 24-year-old man and a close family member of the first case. The man was already in quarantine when he fell ill.

“He was isolated at the first sign of illness, tested and started on treatment immediately upon confirmation of his positive test result,” Amoth said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He stated that all other surviving patients were receiving appropriate supportive care from dedicated clinical teams, noting that they remained stable and under close medical observation. 134 out of 135 contacts had been traced and quarantined as of Tuesday.

“This progress reflects the dedication of our national and county contact-tracing teams, closer cooperation with families and communities, and the support and solidarity of our development partners,” he added.

The Kenyan official also said the ministry received 500 doses of medicine to support treatment for confirmed cases, and expressed gratitude to international and local partners for their solidarity and collaboration.

Amoth said health officials will continuously monitor and refine infection prevention protocols at quarantine and treatment facilities, quickly resolving any emerging gaps to ensure frontline healthcare workers remain safe.

According to the ministry, there has been zero transmission within quarantine centers, and all medical staff attending to patients are fully protected.

The government also confirmed that Kenya remains completely open, with no restrictions placed on travel, commerce, or public gatherings.

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola case on Oct. 6. The index patient, a Kenyan national who had been residing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), arrived in Nairobi on Oct. 3. He later passed away while receiving treatment at a local hospital and was given a safe and dignified burial at a public cemetery to prevent further transmission.

Kenya is the fourth country globally to confirm Ebola virus disease in the current outbreak, following the DRC, Uganda, and France.

According to the World Health Organization, early symptoms of Bundibugyo Ebola, including fever, fatigue, muscle or joint pain, headache, and sore throat, can resemble those of malaria and other common illnesses. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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