Israel discovers 900-year-old sword in Mediterranean seabed

JERUSALEM, Oct. 18 — A 900-year-old sword was discovered in the Mediterranean Sea off Israel’s northern Carmel coast, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported on Monday.

The sword was found by a scuba diver on the seabed among ancient artifacts, including stone and metal anchors, and pottery fragments, apparently uncovered by waves and undercurrents that had shifted the sand, the IAA said.

With a one-meter-long blade and a hilt measuring 30 cm in length, the rare sword was found encrusted with marine organisms and apparently made of iron, preserved in perfect condition, it added. – XINHUA