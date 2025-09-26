Iran, Russia ink 25-bln-USD deal to build 4 nuclear power plants

TEHRAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) — Iran and Russia signed a 25-billion-U.S. dollar agreement to build four third-generation nuclear power units in the Sirik region of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, state news agency IRNA reported Friday.

The signing took place at the Iran pavilion during the 2025 World Atomic Week in Moscow. Each new unit is projected to generate about 1,255 megawatts of electricity, for a total of approximately 5,020 megawatts, according to the report.

Iran Hormoz Company, representing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and Russia’s Rosatom Project Company finalized the agreement in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.

The report said that the project — one of Iran’s largest nuclear energy endeavors — will be constructed on approximately 500 hectares in Sirik, adding that with site selection studies completed, engineering, environmental assessments, and initial site preparations are already in progress.

An Iranian delegation headed by AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian officials and participate in the World Atomic Week forum, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Post Views: 117