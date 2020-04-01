5 killed as roof collapses in eastern Afghan province

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, April 1 -- At least five people including two women were killed and three others wounded as roof of a house collapsed in Durbaba district of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday, provincial government spokesman Atahullah Khogiani said. The tragic incident happened early morning in the wake of heavy rain that lashed part of Durbaba district, killing five occupants of the house including two women and injuring three others, the official added. Majority of houses in the poverty-battered country are made up of mud, which is vulnerable to downpour in spring and snowfall in winter. Xinhua