Security Council condemns assassination attempt against Sudanese PM

UNITED NATIONS, March 12 -- The Security Council on Thursday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Monday's assassination attempt against Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. In a press statement, members of the Security Council stressed that such attacks are unacceptable and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable. They reiterated their full support to Hamdok in his endeavors to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future, said the statement. Council members expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support Sudan during the transition period, and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan. Hamdok on Monday survived an assassination attempt when his motorcade came under a car bomb attack at the entry of the Sudanese army bridge in the capital Khartoum. A traffic policeman, who was on his motorcycle at the front of the motorcade, was injured. Xinhua