Trending Now
Home International Egypt urges nuclear disarmament, Middle East WMD-free zone
Egypt urges nuclear disarmament, Middle East WMD-free zone
International

Egypt urges nuclear disarmament, Middle East WMD-free zone

May 26, 2026

CAIRO, May 26 — Egypt on Tuesday called for practical steps toward nuclear disarmament and renewed its push for a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt expressed regret over what it described as “a missed opportunity” for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to implementing the objectives of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), after the treaty’s 11th Review Conference, held in New York from April 27 to May 22, ended without agreement on a final document.

Cairo stressed the continued validity of previous review conference outcomes, particularly the 1995 resolution on “establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East,” which was a central part of the package deal that allowed the treaty’s extension, the ministry said.

Egypt also emphasized the NPT’s key role in maintaining and strengthening international security since its adoption in 1968, calling for the treaty’s universality, particularly in the Middle East, according to the statement.

The ministry said that Egypt continues to call for “practical and serious steps” toward fulfilling nuclear disarmament obligations under the treaty, adding that such efforts would spare peoples “the horrors of the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences resulting from the use of nuclear weapons.”

Egypt also stressed the need to respect the “inalienable rights” of states parties to peacefully use nuclear energy for development purposes in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 137
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister

September 13, 2025

Yemen’s warring sides agree to swap nearly 3,000...

December 23, 2025

Trump says U.S. ready to move to 2nd...

September 8, 2025

U.S. Senate Democrats reject Republicans’ DHS funding proposal...

March 25, 2026

Business leaders discuss strengthening cross-Strait industrial innovation

December 16, 2025

Iran says seized “offending” oil tanker, slams U.S....

May 8, 2026

British Defence Ministry claims interception of Russian warship,...

November 24, 2025

Tensions soar after U.S. protester shot dead by...

January 10, 2026

Devastating floods in South, Southeast Asia expose climate...

December 4, 2025

U.S. becomes major source of gun violence in...

December 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.