Zimbabwe declares 3-day national mourning for late former Zambian leader Kaunda

HARARE, June 19 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday declared three-day national mourning for late Zambian founding president Kenneth Kaunda, who died Thursday aged 97.

Mnangagwa said in a statement that the Zimbabwean government had decided to honor Kaunda for the role he played in the liberation of the region.

“Following the demise of our region’s last surviving Elder Statesman, leader of the Frontline States in the struggle against colonialism, and founding President of the sister Republic of Zambia, Government of Zimbabwe has decided to declare three days of national mourning in honor of the dear departed,” he said.

For the duration of these three days of mourning starting from June 18, flags will fly at half-mast throughout the country.

Kaunda was the leader of the Frontline States — a grouping of African states in Southern Africa which was pushing for the total decolonization of the region — before he participated in the formation of the Southern African Development Coordinating Conference, now the Southern African Development Community.

– Xinhua