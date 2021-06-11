36-year-old politician elected as youngest-ever chief of S. Korea’s main conservative party

SEOUL, June 11 — A 36-year-old politician was elected Friday as the youngest-ever chief of South Korea’s main conservative party.

Lee Jun-seok won 43.8 percent of the ballots cast online and by telephone in the major conservative People Power Party convention. The voting continued from Monday to Thursday among party members and ordinary citizens.

Lee was followed by former four-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won who secured 37.1 percent of the ballots and current five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young who garnered 14.0 percent of support. Both Na and Joo served as floor leaders of the People Power Party.

Lee was defeated by Na in the voting among party members, but he won a landslide victory in the opinion poll for ordinary citizens.

It was the first time in the country’s modern political history that anyone in his or her 30s was elected as the leader of the ruling or the main opposition party. Xinhua