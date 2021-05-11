Spy thriller “Cliff Walkers” continues leading China box office

BEIJING, May 11 - "Cliff Walkers," Chinese director Zhang Yimou's first foray into the spy genre, continued topping China's box office chart on Monday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network. The action thriller grossed about 22.1 million yuan (about 3.4 million U.S. dollars) on Monday, marking the eighth consecutive day of dominating China's daily box office. Set in northeast China in 1930s, it follows Communist Party special agents as they test their wits against their enemies to complete a secret mission. It has pocketed 783 million yuan since its release on April 30. The revenge thriller "Wrath of Man" claimed the second spot on the first day of its release on Monday, raking in over 15.75 million yuan. "Break Through the Darkness," a crime action movie telling the story of China's fight against organized crime, took third place with 14.8 million yuan. Xinhua