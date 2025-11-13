Woodwork Wahala in Okahandja, Hipo’s Struggle Post-COVID

In Okahandja, woodworker Hipo’s workshop tells a tale of tough times since COVID-19 hit. Hipo says used to lack support from tourists, and the situation hasn’t improved much post-pandemic.

With fewer tourists rolling in, and those who do come only visiting select spots, Hipo’s wooden wildlife wonders aren’t getting the love they used to.

