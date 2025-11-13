Trending Now
Woodwork Wahala in Okahandja, Hipo’s Struggle Post-COVID

November 13, 2025

In Okahandja, woodworker Hipo’s workshop tells a tale of tough times since COVID-19 hit. Hipo says used to lack support from tourists, and the situation hasn’t improved much post-pandemic.

With fewer tourists rolling in, and those who do come only visiting select spots, Hipo’s wooden wildlife wonders aren’t getting the love they used to.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Okahandja’s tourism industry, and Hipo’s woodcraft business has been hit hard.

The lack of tourist support has made it challenging for Hipo to sustain his craft, despite his dedication to creating beautiful wooden pieces.

The few tourists who do visit Okahandja tend to flock to specific spots, leaving artisans like Hipo struggling to make ends meet.

