Old Mutual Namibia Wraps Up Fifth Successful Year of Santa Initiative

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, December 7 – Old Mutual Namibia is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the fifth edition of the Old Mutual Santa initiative, marking another year of spreading joy and support to deserving children during the holiday season.

The Santa initiative, a heartfelt endeavour by Old Mutual Namibia, involved the collection and distribution of personalized gifts that included essential items and delightful surprises for children. This year, the project extended its reach with two primary objectives:

1. Serving Old Mutual’s Support Staff: The project collected Christmas items in gift bags for the children of support staff workers, aiming to bring joy and cheer to their families during the holidays.

2. Beneficiary Outreach: Identifying and supporting two external beneficiaries, Busy Land and Sofia’s Kitchen, the initiative supplied Christmas items in gift bags to the children.

Last week, the external handover took place, where a collection of Christmas gifts, toiletries, and books was presented to the two identified schools. This week, Old Mutual Namibia’s support personnel received Christmas gifts and enjoyed a special Christmas meal, continuing the tradition of spreading joy within the Old Mutual Namibia family. This initiative, fully supported by the Group Human Capital Department of Old Mutual Namibia, aimed to provide our support staff and their children with a memorable Christmas.

The success of this initiative, running for the past five years, is attributed to the dedication of various staff members. A volunteer committee, comprised of individuals from the Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability, and Group Human Capital departments, played a crucial role in streamlining and enhancing its operations.

Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “The Old Mutual Santa initiative embodies our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of children. It’s heartening to witness the collective effort that goes into bringing smiles to these young faces.”

Toini Muteka, Group Human Capital Executive, added, “Our support staff are the backbone of our organization, and ensuring their families experience the joy of the festive season is a priority for us. The Old Mutual Santa initiative reflects our values of caring for our community and fostering a spirit of togetherness.”