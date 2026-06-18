Why Global South is embracing the Global Governance Initiative

At a time when countries are grappling with economic uncertainty, climate pressures and widening development needs, the China-proposed Global Governance Initiative resonates because it addresses concerns long voiced across the Global South.

By Maya Majueran

The concept of a “rules-based order” has long been presented as a foundation for global stability, prosperity and cooperation. Yet many developing countries have questioned whether its principles have been equally applied. While international law, free trade and multilateralism are frequently promoted as universal principles, countries across the Global South argue that implementation has too often been selective.

Beneath the rhetoric of rules and principles, many developing countries have witnessed a different reality — one in which power frequently shapes outcomes as much as law does. Concerns about selective enforcement and inconsistent standards have fueled frustration, particularly when similar crises receive markedly different responses depending on political alignment, economic weight or strategic importance.

At a time when countries are grappling with economic uncertainty, climate pressures and widening development needs, the China-proposed Global Governance Initiative (GGI) resonates because it addresses concerns long voiced across the Global South. It recognizes that global governance structures created in the post-World War II era may no longer fully reflect contemporary realities.

For many developing countries, the initiative represents an opportunity to push for a more inclusive, representative and responsive system. Its significance lies not only in what it proposes, but in the broader discussion it has sparked about the future of international cooperation.

Across the Global South, there is a growing belief that developing countries should play a greater role in shaping international institutions and policies. For many countries, the problem has never been cooperation itself, but the lack of meaningful participation in decisions that directly affect their development, security and sovereignty.

The GGI responds to these concerns by promoting sovereign equality, broader participation, and a more inclusive approach to international cooperation. Its central message is that all countries, regardless of size or level of development, deserve a meaningful voice in shaping the international system.

One reason the initiative resonates across the Global South is that it does not advocate dismantling the existing international system. Instead, it calls for reforming institutions that many developing countries believe no longer adequately reflect the realities of the 21st century.

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2025 shows an exterior view of the main venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China’s Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

For decades, countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Pacific have argued that institutions created after World War II have struggled to keep pace with shifts in the global economy and population landscape. The initiative seeks to address this imbalance by promoting broader representation and more equitable participation within existing institutions rather than replacing them entirely.

Many countries in the Global South also see the initiative as a shared project rather than a geopolitical strategy driven by one country. Its appeal lies partly in its connection to broader platforms such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Group of 77, where developing countries play a more active role in shaping priorities and agendas.

Its emphasis on consultation and joint participation reflects a broader aspiration within the developing world — the desire to be heard rather than instructed. It acknowledges that countries follow different development paths and that no single model should be imposed on all. For many countries, this commitment to diversity and dialogue is among the initiative’s most attractive features.

For many across the Global South, the appeal lies not in replacing one center of power with another, but in expanding their own space to act. They see the prospect of a multipolar world in which developing countries are no longer passive participants, but active contributors to international decision-making. Themes such as anti-hegemony, non-interference, and mutual benefit resonate because they reflect long-standing aspirations for greater sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

At a moment when many countries fear a return to bloc politics and geopolitical fragmentation, the GGI offers a different path. Rather than forcing countries to choose sides in an increasingly polarized international landscape, it seeks to create a more inclusive framework centered on development, cooperation and mutual respect.

For many of the Global South, this vision is attractive because it promises greater voice and representation in global affairs. It reflects the belief that international influence should not be determined solely by military or economic power, but also by participation, consultation and respect for sovereignty.

The Global South is not searching for a new patron. It is seeking a world in which every country has the opportunity to participate as an equal. That aspiration helps explain the growing interest in initiatives that emphasize sovereign equality, multilateralism and broader representation in global governance.

At a time when international institutions face increasing pressure to adapt, the GGI speaks to a demand shared across much of the developing world — a more inclusive system that reflects the voices and interests of the majority of humanity.

What the Global South seeks is neither dominance nor division. It seeks a shared future for all — one where development is inclusive, sovereignty is respected, opportunities are widely shared and every nation, regardless of size or level of development, has a meaningful stake in shaping the future of humanity.

Editor’s note: Maya Majueran serves as the director of the Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, an independent and pioneering organization with strong expertise in Belt and Road Initiative advice and support.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Xinhua News Agency.

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