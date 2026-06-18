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Lula calls Trump’s new tariff threat against Brazil “reckless”
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Lula calls Trump’s new tariff threat against Brazil “reckless”

June 18, 2026

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18– Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday called U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat against Brazil “reckless,” saying it contradicted ongoing trade talks between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference after the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Lula said Washington’s move ran counter to negotiations already under way.

“What he did was a reckless thing to do to Brazil. He knows that. That is why I said he keeps acting like an emperor. We were reaching agreements,” Lula noted.

His remarks came after the Trump administration suggested imposing new tariffs on Brazilian products, raising concerns among Brazilian officials and business sectors.

Stressing that bilateral government talks are continuing via established channels, Lula said there was no need to request a bilateral meeting.

However, Lula added that he remained open to direct contact with Trump if the talks failed to produce satisfactory results. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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