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Mexico’s president opposes U.S. blockade against Cuba
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Mexico’s president opposes U.S. blockade against Cuba

June 18, 2026

MEXICO CITY, June 18 — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday expressed her opposition to the United States’ decades-long blockade against Cuba.

At her daily press conference, Mexico’s president said that during her telephone conversations with her U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, she has made a case for sanctions relief for Cuba.

“Cuba has made an effort to open up its economy, so it would be worthwhile to take that into account,” said Sheinbaum.

She said Mexico has historically opposed such sanctions, adding that Mexico’s position is underpinned by its longstanding foreign policy and respect for national sovereignty.

“We will always agree, in the case of Cuba, with its right to self-determination and that the Cuban people should not be punished,” Sheinbaum said, stressing Mexico’s deeply rooted solidarity with the Caribbean country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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