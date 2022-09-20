We can beat cancer together – Pack

Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek, stated that the Cancer Apple Project is the cornerstone of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme and that cancer is treatable. She said this at the twenty-second Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project launch on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Windhoek. “It embodies our firm belief that no organization can survive unless it gives back to and invests in the communities in which it operates,” she said.

Since its first donation of N$ 250 000 in 2000, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has raised N$ 31.9 million in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). “As a connector of positive change, this project is near and dear to our hearts, and it is one of Namibia’s largest and most well-known fundraising efforts,” Pack said. With the hashtag #GiveHope, the Project encourages donors to visit its e-Apple Platform, where they can buy physical or virtual apples and apple juice. The price of apples remains N$5, the cost of apple juice remains N$8, and the price of virtual apples begins at N$5. All project funds will be donated to the Association in November 2022.

Pack said the Bank had developed an extensive media campaign covering traditional and digital channels to ensure that the Project’s message of hope reaches as many people as possible. She emphasised that the aim is to raise cancer awareness and reinforce the call to action by CAN for people to get screened so they can get treatment should they need it.

Being a connector of positive change

Bank Windhoek’s efforts over the last twenty-two years have seen the Cancer Association of Namibia reach out to communities who would overwise not have access to screening and early detection for cancer. The Project’s success depends on Bank Windhoek’s staff, school networks, the eApple Platform, and partners. “One objective unites us: to raise funds to create awareness and help in the fight against cancer in our country. With cancer diagnoses on the rise worldwide, it becomes increasingly important for the kind of partnerships the Cancer Apple Project has, to thrive. Only by working together can we achieve so much and reach so many,” said Pack.

To further increase engagement and cancer awareness, the Bank will host a digital competition #GiveHope on its social media platforms. It will invite participants to share joyous moments, such as smiling individually or in a group. Participants stand a chance of winning exciting prizes, and more details will be available on eapple.bankwindhoek.com.na.

Pack concluded by thanking CAN, the Project’s partners, Bank Windhoek staff and customers for their efforts in the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project’s existence. “Our collaboration is about providing hope and imparting as much support and information as possible about a disease we can beat together,” she said.

The Cancer Association of Namibia uses funds from this Project for its annual outreach programmes and pro-bono cancer screening across all 14 regions countrywide. In 2021, the Bank produced a documentary highlighting CAN’s annual campaigns fighting cancer in Namibia. With its revamped logo signalling the Project’s progression toward a more digital future, the Project’s key activities include Branch/Department, School, the internal entrepreneurial challenge, ordering, and donations towards the Project via the eApple Platform.

The partners of the 2022 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project are: