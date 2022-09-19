Namibia to host fair to promote local products, services.

WINDHOEK, Sept. 19 -fair will be held in Namibia on Saturday in Windhoek, organizers announced Monday.

The Buy Local Grow Namibia Fair is a vibrant family-oriented event encouraging the public to buy local, support Namibian entrepreneurs and appreciate the rich culture of the country.

According to a statement, the fair will showcase a day market with vendors from industries ranging from health, food, cosmetics, technology, arts, fashion, to home decor, among others, displaying their locally produced goods and services.

“There will also be a variety of local food and drinks, as well as entertainment with live musical performances, children’s games, and an exclusive showcase of local films to round off the day,” the statement said.

Namibia’s Minister of Industrialization and Trade Lucia Iipumbu along with Sen Pang, Resident Coordinator for the United Nations System in Namibia, will open the fair, joining counterparts from the diplomatic and business community.

The fair is hosted by the Buy Local Grow Namibia campaign in collaboration with the Franco Namibian Cultural Center and the Local Merchant Market.

Since its launch in October 2020, Buy Local Grow Namibia has been a multi-stakeholder campaign organizing various activities to create awareness around the need to support Namibia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by making use of local products and services. (Xinhua)