Walvis Bay celebrates International Day of Yoga 2022
National

Walvis Bay celebrates International Day of Yoga 2022

June 21, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

 WALVIS BAY, June 21 – Yoga enthusiasts at Walvis Bay experienced the energy of the International Day of Yoga 2022 at the town’s Civic Centre on Monday evening.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually worldwide on 21 June, since 2015 as part of the official United Nations promotion of global health, harmony and peace following the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

The 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY), under the theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’, was organised by The High Commission of India and a yoga demonstration was conducted by Dr Anurita Misra.

Walvis Bay Mayor, Trevino Forbes, attended the event.

The programme included short demonstrations of easy yoga poses, and family, children and friends enjoyed this physical, mental and spiritual practice for a better cause. – Namibia Daily News



