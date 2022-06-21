Amta official facing charges of corruptly selling maize at Katima Mulilo

Trending Now
June 21, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, June, 21 – James Masule Walubita (49) an official from the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta), was arrested and charged with five counts of corruption, appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He allegedly sold about 80 tons of maize from Amta silos in Katima Mulilo to an individual and issued them with bank details not belonging to Amta to make payments. The estimated value of the maize is N$280 000.

Walubita was denied bail and the case was postponed to 27 July 2022 for further investigation.

He was arrested on Friday 17, June 2022 by the Anti-Corruption Commission following a tip-off by a whistle-blower.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Davy Kambinda, with public prosecutor Cynthia Matiti appearing for the state and the accused is being represented by Jade Guriras. – Namibia Daily News



