UNAM student awarded scholarship to German Parliament

WINDHOEK, Oct. 6 — Roshaan Leukes, a fourth-year Bachelor of Arts (Honours) student with a major in German and Politics at the University of Namibia (UNAM), has achieved the remarkable feat of being granted an International Parliamentary Scholarship (IPS) for the African Countries Programme at the German Parliament, also known as the “Bundestag.”

The IPS is an esteemed one-month program designed to provide young individuals from select African nations, including Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the German parliamentary system and gain firsthand insights into the political decision-making processes.

Recently, Dr. Gerda–Elisabeth Wittmann (GW), the Section Head of German Language at UNAM, interviewed Roshaan about her exceptional scholarship achievement.

GW: Roshaan, congratulations on this outstanding achievement. Can you please share a bit about your background and educational journey?

RL: Thank you, Dr. Wittmann. My name is Roshaan Leukes, and I am 23 years old. I was born and raised in Windhoek and had the privilege of attending two exceptional schools in Namibia, namely DHPS and Windhoek Gymnasium. I commenced my academic journey at DHPS and later transferred to Windhoek Gymnasium in Grade 10, where I successfully completed my Grade 12.

Upon completing high school, I found myself uncertain about my career path but deeply passionate about language and politics. On a whim, I enrolled in a Business Management degree at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), not realizing that UNAM offered degree programs in languages and politics. It was only later that I discovered UNAM’s offerings and decided to combine German and Politics in pursuing a BA (Hons) degree. Thus far, my academic journey has been fruitful, marked by nine distinctions from my first year through my third. Currently, I am in my fourth year, with hopes of obtaining my degree next year.

Throughout my life, I’ve aimed to make the most of the opportunities my parents worked tirelessly to provide. They made numerous sacrifices to afford me these incredible opportunities, so I’ve always strived to work diligently toward my academic and personal goals. Tragically, at the end of my first year at university, I lost my mother to thrombosis. It was an immensely challenging period to navigate, but I recognized the importance of continuing my educational journey to achieve the goals I had set for myself. Since my childhood, I’ve dreamt of making a positive impact on the lives of people in my home country, given the complex issues we face today. This has undoubtedly influenced my decision to study German and Politics.

GW: What prompted you to apply for this scholarship?

RL: I applied for this scholarship because I perceived it as an invaluable educational opportunity. I’m deeply committed to lifelong learning and expanding my knowledge base. This scholarship presents a perfect avenue for me to deepen my understanding of politics, particularly in the context of democracy in Namibia and its significance.

GW: Could you describe the application process you went through?

RL: The application process was relatively straightforward. The German Embassy provided the application form on their website, which I found easy to complete. I had to submit personal documents, including a copy of my ID, academic records, language proficiency certificate, a motivation letter, and recommendation letters from professors in my department. In August, I was invited for an interview with the German Embassy, during which I introduced myself and answered questions about politics in Namibia and Germany. The interview was a pleasant experience because the interviewers, including German Member of Parliament Prof. Dr. Reinalter, exhibited a welcoming demeanor that allowed me to express myself genuinely without hesitation. A week after the interview, I received an email confirming the success of my application.

GW: What significance does being awarded this scholarship hold for you?

RL: This scholarship carries immense significance that words cannot fully capture. I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity, which serves as a resounding endorsement of my goals and aspirations. Education has always been my top priority, and receiving this scholarship offers me the ideal platform to enhance my knowledge in my field of study. I am currently considering pursuing a Master’s degree in either International Relations or Human Rights, and this scholarship will not only facilitate my learning but also enable me to give back to the community—a core aspect of life’s purpose. In summary, it represents a profound honor and a major milestone in my educational journey, and I will forever be appreciative of the unexpected opportunities it has provided.

GW: Can you tell us more about the details of the scholarship program?

RL: Certainly. The scholarship encompasses a four-week program hosted at the German Parliament. For one week, I will engage in an internship within a member of the German parliament’s office, allowing me to gain practical insights into the parliamentary workings and political processes in Germany.