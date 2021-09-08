UNAM taking COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Henties Bay

WINDHOEK, SEPT 8 – University of Namibia’s Cares Mobile Vaccination Clinic will be operating for one-day to administer the COVID-19 Vaccination. A statement from UNAM read that the institution would operate the Mobile Clinic for one day, that being Thursday 9 September at the Community Hall in Henties Bay.

“All persons who are interested in receiving their 1st dose of the vaccines are invited.”

The types of COVID-19 1st dose vaccinations available are AstraZeneca for persons 18 and above, with the second dose administered after 12 weeks. The second vaccination is Sinopharm, intended for persons aged 18-59, with the 2nd dose after 28 days.

In addition to wearing a mask and carrying hand sanitizer, interested persons are advised to bring along a pen, identity card or passport.

NDN Staffer