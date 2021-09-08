City of Windhoek Plans to tackle land issues

Trending Now
National

written by Derdy September 8, 2021

WINDHOEK, SEPT. 08  —  The City of Windhoek plans to implement a large-scale land development program that will create seven thousand erven in informal settlements and three thousand in informal areas, five thousand erven are to be created through pre-allocation intervention.

This was revealed by Windhoek Mayor Job S. Amupanda yesterday during a media briefing
on the outcome of a land and housing workshop attended by City of Windhoek Councillors
and senior managers last week.

The workshop, held from 30 August 2021 to 03 September 2021, also agreed for the City of Windhoek to register a holding company called Nova Actus Holdings (PTY) LTD, and its subsidiary is expected to submit a funding proposal to Council
for consideration within a period of six months.

According to the Mayor, the holding company is expected to speed up the process of land
servicing and housing construction by eliminating delays experienced, and help the City to do away with contracting and the tendering process, which in most cases results in delays in the implementation of projects and high housing and servicing prices.

The company will play in the space of brick-making, land servicing, and insurance for low-cost housing, among others,” Dr. Amupanda further noted that the workshop has adopted the implementation of zero-tolerance on land invasion.

The meeting also resolved to fast-track the issuance of Certificates of Recognition for Occupation to informal area residents.

Source: City of Windhoek Official Website

Compiled by John K Disho

johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info

