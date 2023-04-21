Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Namibian national granted bail for allegedly stealing R5m from South African construction company
Namibian national granted bail for allegedly stealing R5m from South African construction company
Crime

Namibian national granted bail for allegedly stealing R5m from South African construction company

April 21, 2023

By Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, April 21 — Namibian national Evan Mutale, 44, has been granted R10,000 bail by the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court. Mutale faces charges of stealing over R5 million from Jaira Construction and Projects, where he worked as an accountant, managing accounts, payroll, and loading payments.

The matter will be heard at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on April 21, 2023, for a decision on a pretrial date, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Mamothame confirmed that Mutale is a Zambian national, but has a fixed residential address and properties in South Africa. Mutale is also confirmed to be working in the country and has no previous convictions.

Mutale is facing 21 charges of fraud and three alternative charges of money laundering. He was arrested by the SAPS’s Provincial Commercial Crime Unit on April 12, 2023, in Rustenburg.

It is alleged that between September 2019 and November 2020, Mutale fraudulently transferred money into an account belonging to an individual with no links to the company but known to him. Mutale allegedly deceived his supervisor into making final authorisations for money to be transferred into his accomplice’s bank account by pretending to pay a service provider for services rendered to the company. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 82
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NamPol successfully completes Operation Basadi

May 16, 2018

Police in Ethiopia’s capital warns over rising ride-by...

February 25, 2019

Drug syndicate using airline crew member as courier...

January 16, 2019

Commencement of murder trial of American citizens, Kevin...

August 16, 2021

Jaw-breaking principal ordered to pay six cattle.

November 15, 2018

Hanse-Himarwa denies corruption charge

October 29, 2018

Rehoboth attempted rape and robbery case postponed again...

September 10, 2018

Otjiwarongo teacher arrested for allegedly selling cannabis

June 2, 2018

NSC fraud case awaiting PG’s decision

June 26, 2018

Five bodies found outside police headquarters in northern...

May 19, 2019